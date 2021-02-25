Victim identified in fatal plane crash in Graves County, KY
One person was killed in a plane crash Monday evening in the area of Mayfield Graves County Airport M25 in Kentucky. The plane crashed in a field near the intersection of Twin Hill Road and Spence Chapel Road, just north of Interstate 69. The body of 60-year-old Henry Babenco was recovered from the wreckage. He was the pilot and the only one in the plane. Babenco was a doctor in the Paducah area. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.