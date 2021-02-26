After years of attempts, Missouri House passes private schooling tax credit bill

After years of attempts, the state House has voted to pass a bill that would let donors provide scholarships for students to attend a private Missouri K-12 school. In return, they would get state tax credits. Under the bill, students with special needs and those who qualify for free and reduce price school meals would be prioritized. Only students living in a Missouri city with a population of 30,000 or more would qualify. Doug Clemons referred to testimony about a Springfield girl with disabilities who left her public school because it did not have wheelchair accommodations.

During the debate, House Speaker Rob Vescovo said there is nothing more positive in criminal justice reform than education. The bill heads to the Senate.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!