Counterfeit money circulating in Southeast MO

There have been reports of counterfeit money in Southeast Missouri. Officials with the Mississippi County Sheriff’s Office said they were recently contacted about counterfeit bills circulating throughout the county. Officials are advising business owners that if you encounter a counterfeit bill, you should secure the paper, make a note of who passed it, mark the date and time, and try to secure any video of the transaction. You should then contact your local law enforcement agency to make a report.

