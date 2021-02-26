Friday, February 26th, 2021

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

Charlotte County, FL — A man was arrested in Charlotte County for a DUI after leaving the White Elephant Bar. A Charlotte County Deputy pulled a tan Lincoln Town Car over for careless driving. When the deputy asked the driver for his license, Charles Kensill handed over his credit card instead.

The deputy explained that his license was needed, but Kensill said “See, I told you that’s it.” After he was able to produce his license, Kensill told the deputy he had four rum drinks at the White Elephant Bar, per the arrest report. He agreed to complete the sobriety exercises and was arrested for a DUI.

On the way to jail, Kensill said “damn I am buzzed” and “I shouldn’t have been driving after drinking, do you forgive me?” according to the arrest report. He also repeatedly told the deputy his name. Kensill’s driver’s license was surrendered.

