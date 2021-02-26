MO House committee advances effort to boost early childhood education funding

Missouri has been struggling for years to find ways to boost funding for pre-kindergarten learning efforts. A state House committee has advanced an effort meant to increase that funding. State Representative Brenda Shields is proposing to let counties ask voters to levy an annual real property tax for local early childhood education programs and services. A bill she is sponsoring would also create seven-member county early childhood education boards to manage the tax funds.

The bill heads to another House committee for consideration.

