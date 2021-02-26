One hurt in overnight shooting; Cape Girardeau police investigating

The Southeast Missourian reports that Cape Girardeau police responded to a report of shots fired Wednesday night in the 2800 block of Hemlock Court. Officers located one victim at the scene with minor injuries. The victim refused medical treatment. Some property at the scene was damaged, but no suspects were identified or located. The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information on this incident may contact the Cape Girardeau Police Department by calling (573) 339-6313, texting “CAPEPD” to 847411, filling out a form online or downloading the “CapePD Tips” app on the Apple App Store for iPhone or Google Play for Android.

