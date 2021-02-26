Regents to Consider Program Fees and Annual Audits at Meeting today

The Southeast Missouri State University Board of Regents will consider several items including fees for the new Professional Pilot program, a contractor for University banking services and Residence Life room and board rates, when it meets today.

The meeting is scheduled for 9 a.m. and will be held in the University Center (UC) Ballroom on the campus of Southeast Missouri State University in Cape Girardeau, Missouri. Due to social distancing guidelines, attendance in the UC Ballroom will be limited to Board members, agenda presenters and required personnel only. A webcast for the public will be accessible via the Board of Regents webpage at semo.edu/board/live-meeting or semo.edu/board.

After presenting a draft at the prior Board of Regents meeting, representatives from Rubin Brown will return to present the final Single Audit Report which has been completed and includes an unmodified opinion on compliance with no additional findings. The full report could not be completed in time for the December 18, 2020 meeting because the Compliance Supplement Addendum related to COVID-19 funding had not been issued at that time.

Another item the board will be considering are amendments to the Board of Regents by-laws.

The agenda also includes several report items, including a student presentation by Dateraion Richardson; a report from Student Government Association President Logan Phillips; a report from the Chair of the Faculty Senate Dr. Diane Wood; a report from the Office of Institution Research Director Eric Chambers; and a progress report on contracts and facilities management projects and an FY21 operating budget to actual report, both from Dr. Brad Sheriff, vice president for finance and administration.

The Board agenda in its entirety can be reviewed at semo.edu/board/meeting_info.

