Two arrested on meth charges in Ripley County

Two separate meth arrests occurred within 20 minutes of each other Wednesday morning in Ripley County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that shortly after 7 a.m. 30-year-old Robert Jones, of Fairdealing, was arrested on felony charges of 1st degree tampering with a motor vehicle and possession of a controlled substance – meth. A short time later, state troopers also arrested 25-year-old Nicholas Lucia, of Doniphan, on a felony charge of possession of a controlled substance – meth as well as a warrant out of Clay County, Arkansas. The two arrests were not connected to each other.

