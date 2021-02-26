Williamsville Woman Awarded Scholarship

Whitney Lauren Limanen, 32,of Williamsville, has been awarded a $1,000 Henrickson Memorial Scholarship from Chapter DG of P.E.O. in Poplar Bluff. The cash award will help defray costs of Limanen’s final semester of nursing studies at Three Rivers College (TRC). Limanen is scheduled to graduate in May.

A former probation officer and a mother of two young children, Limanen plans to pursue a Bachelor of Science degree in nursing with a focus on mental health; she will start those degree studies in August. She said she saw the need for addressing mental health issues while she worked in probation.

Limanen is a 2007 graduate of Greenville High School. She attends Grace Christian Fellowship church in Poplar Bluff and does volunteer work for Foster Adopt Connect.

The Henrickson Memorial Scholarship is granted annually by Chapter DG of P.E.O. to a female TRC student living in Butler, Carter, Ripley or Wayne counties and studying for a career in health care. P.E.O. is an international philanthropic organization that supports and encourages education for women.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!