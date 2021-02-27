Trading Post – February 27
Square hay bales – $3/bale
6 ft grater blade – $200 – ph #: 833-6581
————–
Moving Sale – 610 Poplar – Morehouse – ph #: 815-505-7777
————–
‘89 Lincoln Town Car
Farmall tractor – ph # 573-703-1237
————–
Assorted ammunition – ph #: 576-7405
————–
Cub Cadet riding mower – $1,000 – ph #: 380-4100
————–
Brown ottoman – $10
Wooden plaque honoring police & fire-fighters – $65
Wooden plaque with flag – $50 – ph #: 481-8140
————–
Yard Sale – 431 Lorraine – Cape G.
————–
Gold’s Gym weight bench – w/45 lb bar & weights – $250 – ph #: 573-450-5312
————–
Shelled pecans – $8/lb – ph #: 573-837-7472
————–
Buying: stair lift system – ph #: 573-204-7761
————–
32 in exterior door – $25 – ph #: 573-266-3300
————–
Tree trimming service – ph #: 573-837-3237
————–
Buying: desktop digital police scanner
Buying: Bose AM/FM cassette player – ph #: 667-5540
————–
52 in Hustler mower – ph #: 573-576-7086