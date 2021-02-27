Menu

Trading Post – February 27

Square hay bales – $3/bale

6 ft grater blade – $200 – ph #: 833-6581

————–

Moving Sale – 610 Poplar – Morehouse – ph #: 815-505-7777

————–

‘89 Lincoln Town Car 

Farmall tractor – ph # 573-703-1237

————–

Assorted ammunition – ph #: 576-7405

————–

Cub Cadet riding mower – $1,000 – ph #: 380-4100

————–

Brown ottoman – $10

Wooden plaque honoring police & fire-fighters – $65

Wooden plaque with flag – $50 – ph #: 481-8140

————–

Yard Sale – 431 Lorraine – Cape G.

————–

Gold’s Gym weight bench – w/45 lb bar & weights – $250 – ph #: 573-450-5312

————–

Shelled pecans – $8/lb – ph #: 573-837-7472

————–

Buying: stair lift system – ph #: 573-204-7761

————–

32 in exterior door – $25 – ph #: 573-266-3300

————–

Tree trimming service – ph #: 573-837-3237

————–

Buying: desktop digital police scanner

Buying: Bose AM/FM cassette player – ph #: 667-5540

————–

52 in Hustler mower – ph #: 573-576-7086

