A vehicle collision in Clay County has resulted in the death of a Doniphan man. The Arkansas State Police report that on Friday night, a vehicle driven by 26-year-old Kenneth Freeman crossed the centerline of US Highway 67 and hit a vehicle head-on. Officials say that Freeman was killed in the wreck. The driver of the second vehicle was injured and transported to a Poplar Bluff hospital.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!