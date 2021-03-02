Man arrested for alleged gun thefts

A former employee of Rhino’s Gun Worx in Poplar Bluff pleaded guilty in federal court Friday to stealing more than 100 guns from the store and reselling them to individuals and pawn shops. 37-year-old John Quigley formally pleaded guilty to possessing stolen firearms and faces up to 10 years in prison. The thefts occurred between July 2017 and December 2018 and were discovered after ATF agents visited the store to review its fireworks “acquisition and disposition” records through which the sales of handguns are tracked. Investigators determined that a large number of firearms were shown as acquired by the store, but were not present in the inventory and were not shown as being sold. They later found that Quigley was taking firearms from the store and selling them to other individuals and local pawn stores. You can learn more in the Daily American Republic.

