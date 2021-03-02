Manufacturing is soaring in the Midwest, including in MO

Supply managers in nine Midwestern states say manufacturing is growing briskly, including in Missouri. Economist Ernie Goss says since bottoming out last April, the region has regained almost half of the manufacturing jobs it lost to COVID-19. But Goss says it is still down by some 50,000 jobs.

Those supply bottlenecks are caused by raw material availability and price as well as international shipping container availability. Winter weather also caused some factory shutdowns across the Midwest during the month.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!