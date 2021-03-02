Wayne County woman killed in single vehicle wreck
A Wayne County woman was killed in a single vehicle wreck over the weekend. 29-year-old Joshua Kelsoe, of Williamsville, was driving on US Highway 67 Saturday night, when his vehicle ran off the roadway and struck a ditch. His passenger, 47-year-old Judy Thompson, also of Williamsville, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Madison County Coroner. There were no injuries reported for Kelsoe. Thompson was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. This is the 5th Troop E fatality in 2021.