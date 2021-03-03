ISP arrest three teens for aggravated criminal sexual assault in Pulaski County

Illinois State Police (ISP) are conducting an investigation into an allegation of criminal sexual assault that occurred on February 21, 2021. On that day, the Mounds Police Department requested the assistance of the ISP DCI to investigate an allegation of criminal sexual assault of a 13-year-old girl by three boys in Mounds, Illinois. One of the boys is 15 and the other two are 17. On February 24, as a result of a thorough investigation, ISP agents were able to secure an arrest warrant from the Pulaski County State’s Attorney’s Office for Aggravated Criminal Sexual Assault for each of the three suspects. All three suspects were taken into custody without incident. No additional information is available to be released at this time.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!