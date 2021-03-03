One arrested after armed police standoff

One person is in custody after an armed police standoff Friday in Brookport. The Massac County Sheriff’s Office says that deputies initially were called for a domestic disturbance at a home in the 1600 block of Greek Road at about 2:30 p.m. Arriving at the scene, deputies were able to make contact with a woman and three children. They were taken to a safe location. A man, armed with a rifle, remained in the house with a child under the age of 1. The child was released to authorities shortly thereafter and not harmed. Negotiations between the suspect and police went on for several hours. After the sun went down, the suspect tried to escape. After a short foot chase, 33-year-old Jereme Parker was taken into custody. Parker has been charged with reckless discharge of a firearm and being a felon in possession of a weapon. More charges are pending.

