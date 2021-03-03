One dead following Kennett shooting
One person has died following a fatal shooting over the weekend in Kennett. The Kennett Police Department reports that someone in a vehicle fired several shots into the victim’s vehicle while both were travelling on 1st street Sunday night. A passenger in the victim’s vehicle, Tahmiius Mitchell, of Kennett, suffered a fatal injury during the incident. The driver received minor injuries. Officials are asking anyone with information about the shooting to contact the Kennett Police Department at 573-888-4622.