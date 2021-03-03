Private Firm to Provide up to $24 Million for New Hospital in Southeast Missouri’s Kennett

A Georgia-based company planning to build a new 24-million dollar hospital in Kennett says it’s secured a commitment from a private investment firm to construct the hospital and to equip it. Consultant Kerry Noble said that Main Street HealthVentures is making four-million dollars available for local investors in the Bootheel area.

Supporters of the planned new hospital say it will impact 70-thousand residents across southeast Missouri and northeast Arkansas. Nine of the state’s ten poorest counties are located in southeast Missouri. That includes Dunklin County.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!