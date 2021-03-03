Testing Event Canceled and 2nd Dose Clinic Available

The COVID-19 testing event scheduled for today at Arena Park has been canceled. The Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center has a second dose Moderna clinic scheduled for next Monday for those that have received their first dose of Moderna at one of their clinics prior to February 6, 2021. March 8th is their last scheduled 2nd dose clinic at this time. Appointments are required, and you can contact the Health Center at 573-335-7846 to schedule an appointment. Check keepcapestrong.com to get on the waitlists in the county.

