One killed and one injured in ATV accident in Williamson County, IL
One person was killed and another was seriously injured in a single vehicle ATV accident Saturday in Williamson County, IL. It happened at about 6:20 p.m. on Route 166 near Creal Springs. Illinois State Police say that 20-year-old James Holmes of Creal Springs was driving the ATV southbound when the vehicle overturned in the road, ejecting both Holmes and a passenger, 22-year-old Chelsey McKinney of Johnston City. Both were taken by ambulance to area hospitals. McKinney died a short time later. Holmes was treated for serious injuries. Holmes was also cited for operating an uninsured vehicle and operating a non-highway vehicle on a highway.