Legislation to eliminate Missouri’s presidential preference primary (PPP) has been heard in a House committee in Jefferson City. The bill is sponsored by State Representative Peggy McGaugh, who says it would save state taxpayers nine-million dollars.

Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft supports McGaugh’s proposal. Missouri has used the presidential preference primary six straight times.

