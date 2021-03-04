Thursday, March 4th, 2021

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

Largo, FL — An ex-con is back behind bars after she allegedly struck her male roommate in the face with the pair’s cat. Police say that 56-year-old Wendi Hird and the 73-year-old victim were involved in a “verbal argument” late Sunday evening in their Largo, Florida home when the dispute turned violent.

Cops say that Hird “took their cat and threw it on the victim’s face, causing the cat to scratch the victim’s face.” Hird then followed up the feline attack by striking the man in the face. An arrest affidavit does not reveal the cat’s age or weight.

The victim suffered minor injuries during the incident, for which Hird was arrested for domestic battery on a person over the age of 65, a felony. She is being held in the county jail in lieu of $4000 bond, and has been ordered by a judge to have no contact with the victim.

