Federal government to prioritize teachers in retail pharmacy vaccine program

Beginning March 15, all Missouri’s K-12 public and private school workers will be eligible to get their coronavirus vaccinations. During a webinar hosted by the state Education Department, director of the Missouri Division of Community and Public Health Adam Crumbliss says there are guidelines for teachers working or living in another state.

The next vaccination phase opening on March 15 also includes nonprofit pre K-12 staff, state licensed childcare center workers, some food production employees, as well as grocery and convenience stores workers.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!