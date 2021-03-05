Poplar Bluff man arrested on meth and marijuana charges

A Poplar Bluff man was taken into custody Wednesday morning on multiple charges. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that 51-year-old Kevin Kelly was arrested shortly before 8 am in Butler County on a felony charge of possession of a controlled substance – meth. He is also facing charges of possession of less than 10 grams of marijuana, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving while revoked. Following the arrest, Kelly was held at the Butler County Jail.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!