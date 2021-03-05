Three facing charges in connection to fatal Kennett Shooting
Three people are facing charges in connection to a fatal shooting in Kennett. The Kennett Police Department reports that Tahmiius Mitchell, of Kennett, suffered a fatal injury during a shooting Sunday night. 26-year-old Marquel Rhines and 18-year-old Jatavious Jones are each facing charges including first degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon, and armed criminal action. A third person, 32-year-old Cotie Whitaker, is facing charges including tampering with physical evidence in a felony prosecution. Whitaker and Rhines have both been taken into custody. Kennett Police are looking for Jones and ask anyone with information on his whereabouts to call 573-888-4622.