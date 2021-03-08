Menu

Two community colleges become first in Missouri to offer Bachelor’s degree

Two community colleges will become the first in Missouri to offer a Bachelor’s Degree. Missouri’s Coordinating Board for Higher Education has approved Ozarks Technical College in Springfield and St. Louis Community College to offer a Bachelor’s in Respiratory Therapy. Doctor Aaron Light at Ozarks Technical College said that some hard work has paid off.

Both schools still have to go through a few more rounds of approval before it’s official. If all goes well, both colleges could be ready to go in the fall of 2022.

