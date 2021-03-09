BRIDGE CLOSURE – US 60/62 Alexander County, Illinois and Mississippi County, Missouri
The Illinois Department of Transportation would like to alert motorists traveling in the Cairo area that the US 60/62 bridge over the Mississippi River will be closed to all traffic.
The closures are scheduled to begin on Monday, March 22nd at 8:00 a.m. extending through Thursday, March 25th, at 12:00 p.m. and Monday, March 29th at 8:00 a.m. extending through Thursday, April 1st at 12:00 p.m.
The bridge will be open to all traffic from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 a.m. each night.
Crews will be performing required annual safety inspection of the structure.