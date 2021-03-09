Re-election in 2022 is out of the picture for Sen. Blunt

Re-election is out of the picture for Missouri U.S. Senator Blunt. Blunt, who serves in Senate Republican leadership, announced yesterday he is not running for re-election in 2022. His departure could set up a lively GOP primary next year.

Blunt has served in Congress since 1997 and was Missouri’s Secretary of State from 1985 to 1993. Lieutenant Governor Mike Kehoe said he intends to talk to his family, friends, and supporters about how he can “best contribute to the future of Missouri.”

