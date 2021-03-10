Fire damages home and business in Poplar Bluff

Poplar Bluff Fire Department crews were on the scene of a large structure fire Saturday night. City officials report that the fire started at around 7:15 pm at a house on Victor Street in Poplar Bluff. The fire then spread to a nearby business, Quality Tech Transmissions. Several fire trucks responded to the scene to help fight the fire. The flames damaged both the home and the business. A cause for the fire is under investigation and no injuries have been reported.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!