Fire damages home and business in Poplar Bluff
Poplar Bluff Fire Department crews were on the scene of a large structure fire Saturday night. City officials report that the fire started at around 7:15 pm at a house on Victor Street in Poplar Bluff. The fire then spread to a nearby business, Quality Tech Transmissions. Several fire trucks responded to the scene to help fight the fire. The flames damaged both the home and the business. A cause for the fire is under investigation and no injuries have been reported.