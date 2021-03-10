I-55 in Scott County reduced for bridge work

North and southbound Interstate 55, between mile markers 73.4 and 77.4 in Scott County, will be reduced with a 10-foot width restriction as contractor crews make bridge repairs. A Missouri Department of Transportation news release said the work will begin March 29. Completion is anticipated by May 25.



All work is weather permitting. Work zones will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling near those areas. For more information about these projects, contact MoDOT’s Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636 or visit www.modot.org/southeast.

