Missouri gas tax hike proposal put in park

The Missouri Senate spent about eight hours yesterday working on a proposed gas tax increase that would also offer a rebate. Two Conservative Caucus members, Senators Bill Eigel and Andrew Koenig blocked a vote on the bill, eventually leading to the proposal getting pulled from the debate. Senate President Dave Schatz says the state Transportation Department does not have enough money to maintain Missouri’s roads and bridges.

The plan would boost the tax by 15 total cents over five years. The state has the seventh-largest transportation system in the country.

