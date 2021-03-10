Missouri House Committee Hears Testimony about Legislation Involving Missouri Supreme Court Judges

The Missouri Association of Trial Attorneys (MATA) has testified against a bill that would change the way Missouri Supreme Court judges are selected. Under current law, the governor appoints a Missouri Supreme Court judge by choosing one of three individuals nominated by a nonpartisan judicial commission. MATA President Mark Moreland testified against proposed changes.

State Representative Justin Hill is sponsoring the proposed changes, saying the nonpartisan plan is not nonpartisan. Under the Hill proposal, Missouri’s governor would appoint Missouri Supreme Court and Court of Appeals judges, with consent of the state Senate.

