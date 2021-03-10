Statewide MAP testing period extended for MO K-12 public schools

Missouri K-12 public school students and teachers are gearing up for statewide tests this year. During yesterday’s Missouri Board of Education meeting, state education Assistant Commissioner Blaine Henningsen said the spring testing period has been extended to June 15.

Missouri could offer a fall MAP testing period if districts cannot meet the state’s requirement of holding 85-percent of onsite testing this spring. The MAP test results for this year only will not count against districts for funding and accreditation purposes.

