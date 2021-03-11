Illinois suspect turns himself in

A man Carbondale Police had said to be armed and dangerous is now in custody. 27-year-old Jalen Cobb was wanted on charges of aggravated discharge of a firearm in connection to a shots fired call in Carbondale. On February 25, Carbondale police officers responded to East Sycamore Street for a report of shots fired just after 7:00 p.m. There were no injuries in the incident. While officers were at the scene the suspect’s vehicle was located. Officers conducted a traffic stop, but didn’t find Cobb. They did locate two handguns, one reported stolen, and an illegal amount of cannabis. Two other men were arrested on the day of the incident. 21-year-old Courtney Hunter, of Danville, and 22-year-old JaJuan Smith, of Carbondale, were arrested for Aggravated Unlawful Use of Weapons, Possession of a Stolen Firearm, and Manufacture/Delivery of Cannabis. Cobb turned himself into the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office Monday night. He’s currently being held in the Jackson County Jail.

