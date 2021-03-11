Man injured in reported stabbing in Cape Girardeau

The Southeast Missourian reports that a man was stabbed Tuesday evening in Cape Girardeau. Cape Girardeau police responded to the stabbing around 8 p.m. in the 500 block of South Frederick Street. Upon arrival, officers located a man who had an injury consistent with a stab wound in his upper torso. The victim refused to give information to officers, and advised he didn’t want police to be called. Officers were unable to locate any suspects or other witnesses. The victim was transported to a local hospital where he was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!