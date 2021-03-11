MO House advances effort to tax out-of-state businesses selling online

The state House of Representatives has given first-round approval to an effort that would tax out-of-state businesses selling online to Missourians. The legislation might not result in a significant state revenue increase because it would be offset by lowering the state’s income tax rate. Bill sponsor J. Eggleston says a so-called Wayfair tax would allow homegrown businesses to better compete with internet businesses.

Representative Brian Seitz opposes the bill and says he was elected to lower taxes. One more favorable vote would send the measure to the Senate.

