Cape PD investigates report of gunshots at apartment complex
The Southeast Missourian reports that Cape Girardeau police discovered bullet holes while responding to a report of shots fired early Thursday morning at an apartment complex. Cape Girardeau police responded to a report of gunshots just after midnight in the 2000 block of Perryville Road. Officers found damage at the scene consistent with small-caliber bullets in a wall and window of an apartment building. No one was injured in the incident. Cape Girardeau officers were unable to locate any witnesses or suspects.