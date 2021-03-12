Friday, March 12th, 2021

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

Unity Township, PA — A Pennsylvania church treasurer is accused of stealing over $150,000 from the house of worship to fuel his addiction to porn. 56-year-old Glenn Yothers allegedly stole the funds from Saint Paul Lutheran Church in Unity Township, claiming the money was going toward church bills and charity.

But Yothers is accused of using the cash for pornographic websites over a four-year period ending in 2019, leaving the church on the brink of shutdown. “One of the red flags that popped up were the bills stopped being paid at the church,” said Trooper Steve Limani.

“None of this was going to charity at all. It’s going to his own personal enjoyment and his own personal use,” Limani said. Yothers told police he got addicted to the sex sites. He was charged this week with theft by deception and theft by unlawful.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!