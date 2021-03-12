Two arrested in Stoddard County on meth charge

Two Dexter residents were taken into custody Wednesday afternoon in Stoddard County on meth charges. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that 29-year-old Dustin McAlister and 26-year-old Lydia McClain were each arrested on a felony charge of possession of a controlled substance – meth shortly after 12:30 pm. McClain is also facing charges of possession of a controlled substance – marijuana and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. They were both held at the Stoddard County Jail.

