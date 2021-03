A Carbondale man has been sentenced to 11 years in prison for burglary. 24-year-old Lukyan Traylor pleaded guilty to a single charge of residential burglary. Prosecutors say on April 30, 2018 Traylor broke into a home on Suburban Drive in Murphysboro. His fingerprints were found at the scene. Traylor was also ordered to pay restitution to the victims.

