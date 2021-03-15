Fountain Bluff wildfire burns nearly 30 acres

Thirty-three acres of the Shawnee National Forest in the Fountain Bluff area of Jackson County, IL, have burned in a wildfire. The fire was first reported late Tuesday afternoon. On Wednesday, the US Forest Service said firefighters had been establishing control lines in an attempt to protect any infrastructure or private property. The fire is not expected to spread any further thanks to recent rainfall. The US Forest Service says 17 firefighters from as far away as Oregon helped local firefighters put out the blaze and protect property. It’s suspected that the fire was human-caused.

