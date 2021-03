Missouri’s spring flooding season is here. Missouri State Highway Patrol Corporal Juston Wheetly says more people drowned in their vehicles than from swimming. He is urging drivers to obey road closures during the spring flooding season.

Wheetly says roads are closed for a reason.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!