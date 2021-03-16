Missing teen last seen on Thursday in Ripley County
A missing teenager was reportedly seen last week in Ripley County. The Oregon County Sheriff’s Office reports that 17-year-old John Scott was last seen on Thursday afternoon on Highway 160 in the area of Route V walking towards Doniphan. Scott is described as a white male, five foot, three inches tall, weighing 120 pounds with brown hair. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Oregon County Sheriff’s Office at 417-778-7888 or your local law enforcement agency.