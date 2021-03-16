Missing teen last seen on Thursday in Ripley County

A missing teenager was reportedly seen last week in Ripley County. The Oregon County Sheriff’s Office reports that 17-year-old John Scott was last seen on Thursday afternoon on Highway 160 in the area of Route V walking towards Doniphan. Scott is described as a white male, five foot, three inches tall, weighing 120 pounds with brown hair. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Oregon County Sheriff’s Office at 417-778-7888 or your local law enforcement agency.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!