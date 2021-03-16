Missouri Public Defender System handles about 6,000 child support criminal cases annually
Missouri law makes it a crime when a parent fails to pay child support. The Missouri Public Defender System handles roughly 6,000 of these cases annually. During a House Budget Committee hearing, System Director Mary Fox says handling those cases in civil court, instead of criminal court, could have a significant financial impact on her office.
The system has nearly 400 lawyers handling about 90,000 cases annually.