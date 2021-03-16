MO House attempts to ban judges from changing ballot language written by Legislature

The Missouri House is attempting to ban judges from changing ballot language written by the Legislature. The House have given preliminary approval to a measure that follows two Missouri courts rewriting language in a legislative redistricting measure approved last fall. During debate, Jason Chipman said the judges have gone too far.

Kevin Windham says the bill would handcuff the judicial branch’s ability to rule on whether ballot language is fair. One more favorable vote sends the measure to the Senate.

