A Montana man was killed in a single vehicle wreck Friday in Scott County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a vehicle, driven by 57-year-old Michael Pepper, of Helena, Montana, ran off the side of Southbound I-55 and hit a concrete wall. The wreck occurred shortly after noon at mile marker 72. Officials say that Pepper was pronounced dead at the scene.

