Planning a Spring Break getaway? The Better Business Bureau recommends taking along a ‘pandemic bag’
Many Missourians have already been vaccinated, inspiring some to consider a spring break or summer getaway. Spokeswoman for the Better Business Bureau Bao Vang says if you are planning to escape, be sure to take a “pandemic bag” with you.
Vang says you might want to opt for a road trip instead of flying. While road travel carries risks along with flying, she says it is much easier to deal with the risks from within a smaller space you and your family control.