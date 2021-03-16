Poplar Bluff police ask for public’s help in fire investigation
Authorities in Poplar Bluff are asking for your assistance in a fire investigation. The Poplar Bluff Police Department reports that on the evening of March 6th, an individual intentionally set fire to a residence on West Victor Street. That fire resulted in extensive damage to neighboring structures including Quality Tech Transmissions. The police department has released surveillance footage of the incident which is currently available on the Poplar Bluff Police Department Facebook page. Anyone who has information in connection to the fire is being asked to contact Detective Dan Mustain at 573-686-8632.