Tuesday, March 16th, 2021

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

Toronto, CAN — There are a lot of valid reasons to call 9-1-1. But your mom changing the password to your gaming system is not one of them. Halton Regional Police sent out the cheeky reminder Tuesday afternoon on its Twitter account.

“Never thought we’d have to say this, but here we are. Mom changing your Xbox password is NOT a reason to call 9-1-1. Yes, this happened,” the tweet said, with an accompanying picture of Jim and Darryl from the TV show, The Office, playing on their Xbox.

Police have also repeatedly told the public that calling 9-1-1 to report annoyances over the noise an Amber Alert makes is a misuse of the system. In November, Peel Regional Police posted an audio 9-1-1 call from a young woman who was looking for a police escort to Union Station because she was running late.

