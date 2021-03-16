University of Missouri Confesses It Illegally killed 5 Dogs, Lost 2 Baby Pigs; Watchdog Files Federal Complaint

The University of Missouri admits in previously unpublished documents that five dogs died of “heat stress” and a second document discloses that the laboratory simply lost two infant animals down a drain. The reports – both cite violations of federal law – were obtained via the Freedom of Information Act by Stop Animal Exploitation Now, a national watchdog nonprofit that investigates animal abuse and illegal activities at U.S. research facilities.

According to the January 8 document: “an animal caretaker entered a room in one of our facilities and found that it was very warm, humid, and 5 of the 10 dogs deceased . . . Based on the warm and humid condition of the room, we presume that the 5 dogs succumbed to heat stress.”

An earlier report dated June 12, 2019 states that two piglets disappeared into a drain after a floor panel became dislodged. The report notes, “…two piglets were not found.”

“Allowing five dogs to essentially be cooked to death is simply unconscionable,” said Michael A. Budkie, A.H.T., SAEN co-founder. “The infant pigs that apparently disappeared into a floor drain trough may have drowned.”

SAEN said it has filed an official federal complaint, charging the animal deaths and disappearances were the result of sheer negligence, violating federal regulations for proper animal handling. The complaint calls for a full U.S. Dept. of Agriculture investigation and the maximum fine of $10,000 per infraction/per animal.

The University of Missouri received an Official Warning from the USDA in 2017 for the death of a puppy and a boar, following a complaint filed by SAEN.

SAEN’s federal complaint, which includes all relevant documents is available at: https://saenonline.org/University-of-Missouri-Federal-Complaint-3-15-21.html

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!